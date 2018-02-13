

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to RMB5.23 billion, or RMB14.90 per share. This was higher than RMB4.61 billion, or RMB13.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 29.4% to RMB23.56 billion. This was up from RMB18.21 billion last year.



Baidu.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB5.23 Bln. vs. RMB4.61 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.4% -EPS (Q4): RMB14.90 vs. RMB13.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.6% -Revenue (Q4): RMB23.56 Bln vs. RMB18.21 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 29.4%



