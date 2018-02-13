Diesel Technology Forum: Powering the Farm of the Future: Efficient, Clean Diesel

TULARE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diesel engines play a key role in the agricultural sector, (https://www.dieselforum.org/about-clean-diesel/agriculture) powering over 75 percent of all large agricultural machines and equipment, transporting 90 percent of agricultural products and pumping one-fifth of irrigation water in the United States.

As the World Ag Expo (https://www.worldagexpo.com/) convenes, the latest in farm tractors and machines and equipment will take center stage. Farm tractors, combines, irrigation pumps and other equipment are the workhorses in an industry vital to our global economy and quality of life.

Whether 1,000 commercial acres of grain or a 20-acre hobby farm, farmers need reliable, durable and efficient machines and equipment with adequate power, performance and reliability. This combination of features, along with continuous improvement, is why diesel remains the technology of choice for large and small farms alike.

According to recent forecasts (https://www.oemoffhighway.com/market-analysis/industry-news/agriculture/article/20972560/a-positive-outlook-for-agricultural-equipment), long- and short-term views of the global agricultural equipment market both point to a growth trajectory at a compound annual growth rate of 2.8 percent. This is due to increasing food demand and technology adoption. These growth projections extend to tractors, planting, irrigation and crop processing equipment, hay and forage equipment, and harvesters.

For tomorrow's farms, increased efficiency and productivity will be in high demand. According to the World Economic Forum (https://www.weforum.org/system-initiatives/shaping-the-future-of-food-security-and-agriculture), by 2050 a global population of 9.8 billion will demand 70 percent more food than is consumed today. Innovations in farming and food production, as well as increased systems efficiency, are part of the solution. Like in other sectors, an emphasis on data, connectivity and automation enables smart farming systems and biotechnologies.

Advancements in diesel powertrains enable farm equipment to be more productive and achieve greater yields, using less fuel, with near-zero emissions that provide clean air and sustainability benefits to agricultural communities. There is no better place to recognize these advancements than here in California, the breadbasket that feeds the world.

Leaders in agricultural engine and equipment technology include AGCO (http://www.agcocorp.com/), CNH (http://www.cnhindustrial.com/en-us/our_brands/new_holland_agriculture/Pages/default.aspx), Caterpillar (https://www.cat.com/en_US/by-industry/agriculture.html), Cummins (https://cumminsengines.com/agriculture), Deere (https://www.deere.com/en/agriculture/) and Yanmar (https://www.yanmar.com/us/products/agriculture/).

