SINGAPORE, Feb 13, 2018 - (Media OutReach) - Singapore's homegrown mobile payment app company SpherePay has announced its strategic partnership with TrueChain (TRUE), one of the world's fastest next generation blockchain company. The partnership comes with strategic investment from TrueChain, a company founded in China. This strategic partnership and investment further supports, speed up and enhance SpherePay's mission to turn cryptocurrency into a real-life transactional experience for users who owns digital currency assets. The investment amount was not disclosed.Earlier this month SpherePay has also secured its partnership with ODYSSEY (OCN) to spearhead the company's 'SAY' token sale project which releases 4 Billion SpherePay cryptocurrency 'SAY' tokens for sale currently. With this, SpherePay will be the first in the world to allow users to spend their cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, ETH, DASH, OCN, TRUE, SAY etc in real-life at any merchants via 'scan & pay' method.SpherePay currently serves over 5 million users in South East Asia and over 10,000 merchants in the region. With its strategic partnership with TrueChain (TRUE), it propels SpherePay to quickly expand its user-base without disrupting the speed, security & stability of the transaction processes. Its reliability will secure trust and confidence from users and merchants world-wide.TrueChain (TRUE) has developed its own public blockchain for real commercial decentralized applications. Its blockchain were based on an improved PBFT consensus protocol that provides fast peer-to-peer communication, value transfer, and efficient smart contract infrastructure. In technology perspective; TrueChain not only provides protocol for faster digital asset transfer, it breaks some limitations of PBFT blockchains. By Partnering with TrueChain, SpherePay will leverage on TrueChain's public chain to support SpherePay's massive global expansion plans. This partnership will also allow users to exchange each others TRUE and SAY cryptocurrency directly without the need of purchasing ETH first."SpherePay will benefit greatly from TrueChain's owned blockchain technology. Compared with Ethereum, TrueChain has ultra-high performance TPS and able to support large scale transactions concurrency perfectly," says Mr Joseph Chen, Co-Founder & CEO of SpherePay."This will be our biggest partnership so far and by working together, TrueChain will provide a solid foundation for Spherepay's large-scale virtual currency payment transactions. We are looking to serve over 400 Million population in South East Asia, however, in recent weeks, we have received many investment and partnership opportunities for expansion in out of Asia countries like India, Sri Lanka, Middle East and Europe and we are taking this on to serve billions of populations," continued Mr Joseph Chen.With SpherePay's ongoing development, the company is poised to be the largest mobile payment platform for South East Asia with the additional function of allowing users to transact with cryptocurrency in real-life.SpherePay's 'SAY' Public Token Sale is currently on-going, and buyers are able to purchase their cryptocurrency 'SAY' through their official website at Say.spherepay.comOfficial Website for SpherePay Public Token Sale: Say.spherepay.comAbout the CompanySpherePay is developed by OPG Asia Pte Ltd, a company founded in Singapore in 2017. OPG is the world's leading provider of financial innovation and payment services. The company is committed to the development of electronic business and operations to improve the operational efficiency of the society as a whole.With the support of cloud computing, OPG have developed SpherePay which is a mobile application with secured online payment, fund management and consumer finance. OPG ensures that all data are being protected and secured. This allows consumers to have a fast, hassle free and convenient experience, and ensure our merchant partners have a safe, reliable and efficient payment gateway platform.Launched in Singapore in November 2017, SpherePay has quickly grown its footprint to become the one of the biggest mobile payment platform provider in South East Asia servicing over 5 million users and over 10,000 merchants. SpherePay is setting its target to acquire over 10 million users in the region by the end of 2018.More information can be found on the website at:Say.spherepay.comTwitter.com/spherepayFacebook.com/spherepayTelegram Community Group at @SAYOfficialFor Press & Media Information, please contact the following:Mr Ken Nizam, COO & Marketing HeadSpherePay, South East AsiaOPG ASIA PTE LTD9 Craig Road, Level 3Singapore 089669E-mail: Ken.K.N@Opg.GlobalTel: +65 9459 7504Source: SpherePayCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.