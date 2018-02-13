

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands (YUM) announced that Brian Niccol will step down from his role as Taco Bell CEO to assume a senior position at another public company, effective immediately. Niccol served as CEO of Taco Bell for three years.



The company said Julie Felss Masino, President, Taco Bell North America, and Liz Williams, President, Taco Bell International, will assume leadership of the Taco Bell Division in their respective roles. Julie Felss Masino joined Taco Bell in January 2018. Masino joined Taco Bell from Mattel.



'As we look ahead, I couldn't be more excited about the strength of Taco Bell as the brand continues its journey to become a $15 billion company with 9,000 restaurants globally by 2022,' said Yum! Brands CEO Greg Creed.



