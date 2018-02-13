Technavio's latest market research report on the global triton X-100 marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global triton X-100 market will grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. Enhancing biodegradation of petroleum hydrocarbons is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Triton X-100 or octylphenol ethoxylate is widely used as a surface-active agent in the complete biodegradation of petroleum hydrocarbons due to its significant characteristics such as excellent dispersing and emulsifying properties for oil-in-water systems and ready biodegradability. Moreover, triton X-100 has been proved to be biodegradable by bacterial strains. Triton X-100 also shows potential interactions with bacterial surfaces.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth of smart cities as one of the key emerging trends driving the global triton X-100 market:

Rising prominence for biosurfactants

Though triton X-100 is being used in a wide range of applications, there are certain environmental and human hazards associated with it. Owing to the increasing concern over the toxic effects of triton X-100 and other synthetic surfactants, there has been an increase in the use of biosurfactants for production of emulsifiers, cleaning products, pharmaceuticals, paints and coatings, and cosmetics. The increase in the use of biosurfactants is an eco-friendly approach and an alternative to complex remediation process. Biosurfactants demonstrate low toxicity in marine, freshwater, and terrestrial ecosystems.

Fatty methyl ester sulfonates (FMES), alcohol ethoxylates, and alcohol ether sulfates(AES) are biosurfactants and can replace triton X-100 because they are manufactured using bio-based raw materials such as coconut oil, palm oil, and other bio sources. They are the most widely used bio-based surfactants in the formulation of detergents and personal care products because of the use of inexpensive raw materials in the production process, low toxicity, high detergency, and calcium ion stability.

"Manufacturers of synthetic surfactants are shifting their focus on the use of bio-based surfactants because of the fluctuation in the price of crude oil. The rising preference for biosurfactants may impact the triton X-100 market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onspecialty chemicals

Global triton X-100 market segmentation

This market research report segments the global triton X-100 market into the following applications (emulsifiers, cleaners, pharma and biomedical, and metalworking fluids) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The emulsifiers segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 32% of the market. This cleaners segment was the second largest application segment and it was followed by the pharma and biomedical and metalworking fluids segments respectively.

APAC was the leading region for the global triton X-100 market in 2017, accounting for a market share of close to 46%. It was followed by the Americas and the EMEA region respectively.

