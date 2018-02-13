

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) announced the appointment of Brian Niccol as chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective March 5, 2018. Niccol most recently served as CEO of Yum! Brands' (YUM) Taco Bell Division.



Chipotle added that Chairman, CEO and Founder Steve Ells, will become executive chairman.



Brian Niccol was at Taco Bell from 2011 and served as CEO from January, 2015 and president from 2013 to 2014. Prior to Taco Bell, Niccol held leadership roles at Pizza Hut, including vice president of strategy, chief marketing officer, and general manager.



Yum! Brands also issued a statement that Brian Niccol will step down from his role as Taco Bell CEO, effective immediately.



