

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sky Sports has extended its Premier League TV rights up to 2022 after buying four of the seven available packages for 3.58 billion pounds.



Sky has won the rights for Sunday slots, Saturday nights, Monday night and Friday nights for the three year contract starting in 2019. Sky will air 128 games a season, up from 126 matches currently.



Stephen van Rooyen, Sky's UK Chief Executive, said: 'We continue to invest in content that our customers value and which complements our strategy to broaden our offer. Not only do we remain the home of Premier League football but also the home of top quality drama, entertainment, comedy and other sports. Our disciplined approach means we continue to have the flexibility to invest in each of these areas as we choose, underlining our position as Europe's largest investor in content.'



Barney Francis, Managing Director of Sky Sports added: 'Sky Sports customers will continue to enjoy unrivalled Premier League coverage through to 2022 with 128 live matches a season from next year - more than ever before - including the key head to heads in the best slots and, of course, analysis from the biggest names in football.



BT Sport won rights for one package of the Saturday lunchtime slot and paid 885 million pounds.



Two more packages are still to be bought, which includes 40 games of Bank Holiday and three midweek programs.



So far the total value for Premier League rights is 4.464 billion pounds, which means it will surpass the current record of 5.1 billion pounds.



