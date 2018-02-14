Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS, or the "Company"), an ophthalmic device company and leader in near-vision restoration, announced that Casey Lind has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer effective February 12, 2018. As Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Lind is responsible for the Company's manufacturing, engineering, quality and IT departments. Ms. Lind brings over 30 years of experience, including 29 years at Alcon where she was in senior leadership positions across manufacturing, global supply chain, and research development. Ms. Lind has numerous issued patents ranging from drug delivery and injection control of manufacturing processes for phase transition drug formulations. Ms. Lind also has an active role at both the national and local levels in Ophthalmic World Leaders (OWL). Ms. Lind is a graduate of Iowa State University, with a degree in Business, and received her MBA from Webster University.

In addition, the Company announced that Dr. Magda Michna, PhD will become Chief Clinical Officer, also effective February 12, 2018. Dr. Michna will increase her responsibility overseeing clinical affairs to also include the Company's medical affairs and regulatory functions. Dr. Michna joined the Company in February 2017 as VP of Clinical Affairs, bringing more than 12 years of experience in ophthalmic clinical research and development. Prior to Presbia, Dr. Michna worked at Alcon, Johnson Johnson Vision, and in academic research at the McGill University School of Ophthalmology.

"We have assembled a leading ophthalmic management team at Presbia," said Mark Yung, Chairman and CEO of Presbia. "I am looking forward to working with Casey and Magda, given their extensive ophthalmic experience, and the rest of the team to advance the Flexivue Microlens as an FDA-approved optical lens implant that is available to the global presbyopia market."

Forward-Looking Statements

About Presbia

Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) is an ophthalmic device company that has developed and is currently marketing the presbyopia-correcting Presbia Flexivue Microlens, a miniature lens that is implanted in a corneal pocket created by a femtosecond laser. The Presbia Flexivue Microlens has received a CE mark for the European Economic Area, allowing the lens to be marketed in over 30 countries across Europe. A staged pivotal U.S. clinical trial for the Presbia Flexivue Microlens commenced in 2014.

