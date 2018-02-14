

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX) reported that full-year net profit after tax was US$1.024 billion, up 18% from last year, driven by higher prices for our products and sustained low production costs.



Production was 84.4 MMboe and operating revenue declined to US$3.91 billion from US$4.08 billion last year.



The directors have declared a final dividend of US 49 cents per share, bringing the full-year dividend to US 98 cents per share.



Woodside also said that it has entered into a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement or SPA to acquire ExxonMobil's share of the Scarborough gas field located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia.



Under the terms of the SPA, Woodside will acquire from ExxonMobil an additional 50% interest in WA-1-R which contains the majority of the Scarborough gas field. Upon completion of the transaction Woodside will have a 75% interest in WA-1-R and a 50% interest in WA-61-R, WA-62-R and WA-63-R. Completion is subject to pre-emption rights and customary regulatory approvals, and is targeted by end the first-quarter of 2018.



Woodside launched a fully underwritten pro-rata accelerated entitlement offer with retail rights trading to raise approximately A$2.5 billion. The funding will provide for the acquisition of up to an additional 50% interest in the Scarborough gas field and for general corporate purposes, including funding support for the Scarborough and SNEPhase 1 developments and to progress development of Browse to targeted FID.



The Entitlement Offer will take the form of a fully underwritten pro-rata accelerated renounceable entitlement offer with retail rights trading under which shareholders will be entitled to acquire one new Woodside share for every 9 shares held on the Record Date, at a price of A$27.00 per New Share. The Offer Price represents a 10.3% discount to the dividend adjusted theoretical ex-entitlement price of A$30.11 based on the closing price of Woodside shares on the ASX on 13 February 2018.



Total 2018 investment expenditure, including the acquisition of ExxonMobil's interest in the Scarborough gas field, is expected to be between US$2.000 billion to US$2.050 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX