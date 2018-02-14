

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) determined that there were deficiencies in the design and/or execution of internal controls that aggregated to a material weakness. It determined that a lack of adequate controls over the administrative and accounting practices relating to certain Retirement and Income Solutions or RIS group annuity reserves and the untimely communication and escalation of issues regarding those reserves throughout the Company contributed to the material weakness.



In conjunction with the material weakness, the Company increased reserves by $510 million pre-tax to reinstate reserves previously released, and to reflect accrued interest and other related liabilities. Of the increase of $510 million, $372 million was considered an error and will be recorded as a revision to prior years presented in MetLife, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Quarterly Financial Supplement for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.



The revisions related to prior periods were not material to any given period. As such, this material weakness did not result in a material misstatement in the Company's previously filed consolidated financial statements and such financial statements can still be relied upon.



On December 15, 2017, MetLife, Inc. announced that it was undertaking a review of practices and procedures used to estimate its reserves related to certain Retirement and Income Solutions group annuitants who have been unresponsive or missing over time. As a result of this process, management, in consultation with the Audit Committee of MetLife, Inc.'s Board of Directors, has identified a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to certain RIS group annuity reserves.



MetLife disclosed in a regulatory ling Tuesday that approximately 25 years ago, companies that are or have been MetLife, Inc. subsidiaries established a practice of releasing the full insurance liability after two attempts at contacting these annuitants, based on the presumption that these annuitants would never respond and had not become entitled to benefits based on certain contractual provisions. The number of impacted annuitants for whom the Company released the full insurance liability was no more than 1,000 in any one year, and over the entire period totaled approximately 13,500 as of December 31, 2017, which is approximately 2% of the total group annuitant population.



Following a detailed review, management concluded that such administrative practices were not sufficient to allow for reserves to be released. In addition, management concluded that the reserve release process issues, to the extent identified earlier, were not timely communicated or escalated throughout the Company, hindering the Company's ability to fully identify and address these issues in a timely manner.



the Company said it has and will continue to perform additional procedures and employ additional tools and resources it determines necessary to ensure that its consolidated financial statements are fairly stated in all material respects.



The Company noted that it will engage third party advisors to undertake, under the supervision of MetLife, Inc.'s Chief Risk Officer, a comprehensive examination and analysis of the facts and circumstances giving rise to the material weakness as it relates to both control activities and information and communication. The Company will make further changes and improve its internal control over financial reporting following management's review and development of the complete remediation plan that is responsive to the findings of the examination and analysis described above to more fully address timely communication, escalation, and knowledge sharing throughout the Company.



