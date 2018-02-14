Kate Barton named EY Global Vice Chair - Tax

-EY also appoints Julie Boland as Regional Managing Partner US Central Region, Jad Shimaly as EY Canada Regional Managing Partner and Andy Cheung as EY Asia-Pacific Deputy Area Managing Partner

- New leaders will continue to focus on delivering the EY Vision 2020 strategy, which includes helping clients navigate disruption, providing high-quality audits and enabling innovation across the organization

LONDON, Feb. 14,2018 /PRNewswire/ --EY today announces the appointment of Kate Barton as the new EY Global Tax Leader. As EY Global Vice Chair - Tax, Kate will oversee all aspects of EY Tax strategy and operations, which represents combined annual revenues of approximately US$8.2b in revenue and more than 50,000 tax professionals around the world.

In this role, Kate will also lead the EY Tax Executive Committee and become a member of the EY Global Executive, its most senior body focused on the delivery of the EY Vision 2020 strategy.

Kate brings deep and relevant experience to the new role, having extensive, proven experience in providing international tax services and working with large multinational, public companies. She also has helped companies develop and implement domestic and international tax planning and compliance strategies.

Kate currently serves as EY Americas Vice Chair - Tax, overseeing the largest Tax revenues in all EY Areas. Kate is a member of the EY Americas Operating Executive, the EY Global Practice Group, EY Global Tax Executive Committee and the EY Global Diversity & Inclusiveness Committee.

Mark Weinberger, EY Global Chairman and CEO, says:

"Kate moves into this role at a critical time as many tax policies and rules are being modernized around the world. She brings strong experience having supported many large multinationals and the EY Americas Tax, which is at the center of the tax reform being undertaken in the US at this time. Additionally, we are fortunate to have a strong sponsor of diversity and inclusion in Kate, having a strong track record in supporting minority groups, young people and women."

Kate succeeds Jay Nibbe, who will become EY Global Vice Chair - Markets.

Kate says: "We are in a transformative age in which tax functions have a mandate to reshape their future at the same time that C-suites are beginning to look for bold and creative operating models to drive business efficiencies. Organizations need to understand the impact of globalization, legislative reform and technology transformation on their business operations, supply chains and capital structures. The globally connected EY approach will be invaluable as clients look to redefine their tax functions and plan for the future."

Additionally, EY today also announces two regional role appointments.

Julie Boland has been appointed EY Vice Chair and Central Region Managing Partner in the US, succeeding Kelly Grier, who was recently named the EY US Chairman and Managing Partner and EY Americas Managing Partner-elect. Julie is currently the Managing Partner of the Cleveland Office. She started her career in audit and has almost 30 years of financial and business management experience, having served a variety of EY clients.

Jad Shimaly has been appointed EY Canada Regional Managing Partner, succeeding Trent Henry, who has been appointed EY Global Vice Chair-elect - Talent. Jad is currently the Advisory Services Leader for EY Canada and has led the practice to double-digit profitable growth. Jad has extensive experience in IT-enabled transformation and performance improvement strategy.

Andy Cheung has been appointed EY Asia-Pacific Deputy Area Managing Partner, succeeding Pat Winter who was recently named EY Asia-Pacific Area Managing Partner. Andy is currently the EY Greater China Assurance Leader and is an EY Global Client Service Partner and Senior Advisory Partner on a number of major accounts. Andy has more than 30 years' experience and has served a wide spectrum of private and public companies in China.

All new appointments will take effect on 1 July 2018.

Mark adds: "These appointments reflect the quality, diversity and strength of the leadership at EY. I look forward to working with our new leadership team as we continue to make big strides on our purpose to build a better working world."

