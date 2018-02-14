Wirecard Expands Long-Standing Collaboration With Villeroy & Boch

MUNICH, February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Villeroy & Boch increases customer retention by introducing alternative digital payment options

Wirecard supports Villeroy & Boch with the launch of a new online shop for bathroom and wellness accessories

Wirecard, one of the leading international suppliers for digital financial technology, is expanding its long-standing collaboration with Villeroy & Boch. With this cooperation, this company that is steeped in tradition is now expanding its existing online shop to include alternative payment methods and launching a new online shop for bathroom and wellness accessories. For over twelve years, Wirecard has handled payment processing for credit cards in 13 countries for Villeroy & Boch and has also managed its real time online risk management for two years.

From now on, Villeroy & Boch's online customers can use local payment methods such as SOFORT transfers, secured payments on account, P24, iDeal, EPS and Bancontact in addition to credit and debit cards. Alternative payment methods like these are becoming more and more important in online retail. The recent EHI study Online Payments2017 backs this up with the fact that at 30.5%, payment on account constitutes the most popular payment type in Germany. By offering a variety of payment options, Villeroy & Boch is able to further increase customer satisfaction.

Villeroy & Boch is also strengthening its B2B sales strategy by launching a new online shop for bathroom and wellness accessories. Wirecard will manage credit card acceptance and all payment processing for this.

Taylan Demirkol, Head of Online Marketing Bath and Wellness at Villeroy & Boch: "We have had faith in Wirecard's expertise in the area of digitalisation of payment processes for several years now, so the decision to expand our collaboration with them was very easy to make. As an innovative company, we aspire to provide the latest solutions in the field of digital payments, too."

Marion Laewe, Vice President Sales Consumer Goods at Wirecard: "We are proud to be continuously expanding our long-standing customer relationship with Villeroy & Boch and to be supplementing the payment selection offered with popular payment methods. One of our core competencies is supporting the multichannel international sales strategies of our customers via a digital platform."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About Villeroy & Boch:

Villeroy & Boch is one of the world's leading premium brands for ceramic products. The family business, which was founded in 1748 and is headquartered in Mettlach/Germany, stands for innovation, tradition and exceptional style. As a renowned lifestyle brand, Villeroy & Boch offers products from the sectors Bathroom and Wellness and Tableware, and is active in 125 countries.

