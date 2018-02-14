European Travel Commission: European Landmarks to Build a Bridge of Light with China

BRUSSELS, February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Numerous landmarks and attractions across Europe are set to create a bridge of light with China on 2nd and 3rd March 2018 by turning a shade of red to celebrate the 2018 EU-China Tourism Year (ECTY). The pan-European celebration is to coincide with the Lantern Festival in China which marks the end of the New Year's festivities. Thus far, the European pillar of the light bridge includes 30 sites in 12 EU member states. Cultural events involving both local and Chinese communities will accompany the illumination of the landmarks in several locations.

The Light Bridge initiative aims at increasing awareness of lesser known European destinations in China. It is also an opportunity for European and Chinese communities to better familiarise and appreciate each other's cultures. The Chinese pillar of the light bridge will be built on 9th May 2018 on the occasion of Europe Day.

The Light Bridge features as a part of an ambitious programme of activities carried out on the occasion of the EU-China Tourism Year. The ECTY aims to promote the EU as a travel destination in China, provide opportunities to increase bilateral cooperation as well as mutual understanding and create an incentive to make progress on market opening and visa facilitation.

The European Commission is responsible for the organisation of the ECTY in cooperation with the European Travel Commission and the China National Tourism Administration.

European line-up for the EU-China Light Bridge:

Austria

Olympic Sky Jump , Innsbruck

, Innsbruck Brucknerhaus, Linz

Design Center, Linz

TipsArena, Linz

Swarovski Crystal Worlds, Wattens

Belgium

Sint-Janshuis Mill, Bruges

Grand Place, Brussels

Durbuy

The Caves of Han, Han-sur-Lesse

Croatia

Great Revelin Tower, KorÄula

Trsat Castle, Rijeka

Stari Grad Plain , Stari Grad

, Zagreb Fountains

Estonia

TV Tower, Tallinn

Finland

Finlandia Hall , Helsinki

France

Place Stanislas and Arc HERE, Nancy

Pont du Gard, Vers-Pont-du-Gard

Germany

Mouse Tower, Bingen

Ehrenbreitstein Fortress, Koblenz

Hungary

Lookout Tower, Bekecs

Hotel Gellért, Budapest

Palast of Arts - MUPA, Budapest

Ireland

Spike Island , Cork

, Cork Heritage Centre, Kells

Italy

Roman Forum, Aquileia

Po Delta

Palazzo Madama and MAO Oriental Art Museums, Turin

Malta

St James Cavalier, Valletta

Romania

National Theather, Bucharest

Serbia

Belgrade Brides, Belgrade

Want to be part of the Light Bridge on 2nd and 3rd March 2018. Learn more and register your event on the official website of the 2018 EU-China Tourism Year ecty2018.org.