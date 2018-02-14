sprite-preloader
14.02.2018
European Travel Commission: European Landmarks to Build a Bridge of Light with China

BRUSSELS, February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Numerous landmarks and attractions across Europe are set to create a bridge of light with China on 2nd and 3rd March 2018 by turning a shade of red to celebrate the 2018 EU-China Tourism Year (ECTY). The pan-European celebration is to coincide with the Lantern Festival in China which marks the end of the New Year's festivities. Thus far, the European pillar of the light bridge includes 30 sites in 12 EU member states. Cultural events involving both local and Chinese communities will accompany the illumination of the landmarks in several locations.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/641684/European_Travel_Commission_Logo.jpg )

The Light Bridge initiative aims at increasing awareness of lesser known European destinations in China. It is also an opportunity for European and Chinese communities to better familiarise and appreciate each other's cultures. The Chinese pillar of the light bridge will be built on 9th May 2018 on the occasion of Europe Day.

The Light Bridge features as a part of an ambitious programme of activities carried out on the occasion of the EU-China Tourism Year. The ECTY aims to promote the EU as a travel destination in China, provide opportunities to increase bilateral cooperation as well as mutual understanding and create an incentive to make progress on market opening and visa facilitation.

The European Commission is responsible for the organisation of the ECTY in cooperation with the European Travel Commission and the China National Tourism Administration.

European line-up for the EU-China Light Bridge:

Austria

  • Olympic Sky Jump, Innsbruck
  • Brucknerhaus, Linz
  • Design Center, Linz
  • TipsArena, Linz
  • Swarovski Crystal Worlds, Wattens

Belgium

  • Sint-Janshuis Mill, Bruges
  • Grand Place, Brussels
  • Durbuy
  • The Caves of Han, Han-sur-Lesse

Croatia

  • Great Revelin Tower, KorÄula
  • Trsat Castle, Rijeka
  • Stari Grad Plain, Stari Grad
  • Zagreb Fountains

Estonia

  • TV Tower, Tallinn

Finland

  • Finlandia Hall, Helsinki

France

  • Place Stanislas and Arc HERE, Nancy
  • Pont du Gard, Vers-Pont-du-Gard

Germany

  • Mouse Tower, Bingen
  • Ehrenbreitstein Fortress, Koblenz

Hungary

  • Lookout Tower, Bekecs
  • Hotel Gellért, Budapest
  • Palast of Arts - MUPA, Budapest

Ireland

  • Spike Island, Cork
  • Heritage Centre, Kells

Italy

  • Roman Forum, Aquileia
  • Po Delta
  • Palazzo Madama and MAO Oriental Art Museums, Turin

Malta

  • St James Cavalier, Valletta

Romania

  • National Theather, Bucharest

Serbia

  • Belgrade Brides, Belgrade

Want to be part of the Light Bridge on 2nd and 3rd March 2018. Learn more and register your event on the official website of the 2018 EU-China Tourism Year ecty2018.org.


© 2018 PR Newswire