

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Credit Agricole Group (CRARF, CDA.L, ACA), comprising Crédit Agricole S.A. and Regional Banks, Wednesday reported that its fourth-quarter stated net income, Group share, rose 37.4 percent to 922 million euros.



On an underlying basis, net income, Group share, slid 7.5 percent to 1.692 billion euros.



The Group's stated revenues for the fourth quarter edged up 1.8 percent to 8.045 billion euros.



For the fourth quarter, Crédit Agricole S.A.'s stated net income, Group share, rose nearly 33 percent to 387 million euros, and stated revenues edged up 1.6 percent 4.651 billion euros.



