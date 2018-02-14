HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - New Corporate Adviser

14 February 2018

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel' or the "Company')

New Corporate Adviser

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that Mazars Corporate Finance Limited ("Mazars') has resigned as the Company's NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser. Mazars confirmed that the decision to resign was made as a result of a change in internal policy within Mazars, not as a result of any actions of the Company.

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited has been appointed as the Company's NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser in place of Mazars with effect from today, 14 February 2018.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel would like to thank Mazars for their support and assistance.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

Sally Gausden

Company Secretary Telephone: +44 1323 431 200 Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.