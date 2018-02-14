

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is slated to publish Germany's GDP data and final consumer prices. The economy is forecast to grow 0.6 percent on quarter, following third quarter's 0.8 percent increase.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.2374 against the greenback, 132.61 against the yen, 1.1542 against the franc and 0.8902 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



