

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German engineering group Bilfinger (BFLBY.PK) reported that its net loss for the fourth-quarter narrowed to 6 million euros from 53 million euros in the prior year.



Adjusted net profit was 23 million euros and 0.52 euros per share, compared to a loss of 4 million euros and 0.08 euros per share in the previous year.



Orders received for the quarter were 1.085 billion euros, compared to 1.069 billion euros in the previous year.



In financial year 2018, Bilfinger anticipates organic growth in orders received in the mid single-digit percentage range. Bilfinger anticipates organically stable to slightly growing revenue as a result of the now higher base level.



For adjusted EBITA, the Group expects a significant increase to a figure in the mid to higher double-digit million Euro range. Included in this figure is an increase in expenses by about 20 million euros for intensified activities in business development, particularly for the further development and market launch of the digitalization offerings. These activities will also contribute to an acceleration of growth in the coming year.



CEO Tom Blades said, 'We have structured, stabilized and put Bilfinger on a sounder footing. Our strategy 2020 is taking hold. Progress is noticeable and we are taking bigger operational steps forward.'



The Group is investing an additional roughly 20 million euros in financial year 2018. These investments will be made in the expansion of the service range especially in the field of digitalization as well as in strategic business development.



In the implementation of strategy 2020, Bilfinger said it is undergoing three phases; stabilization, build-up and build-out. Key milestones have been achieved and the company is now transitioning from the stabilization to the build-up phase.



The Executive Board - subject to a corresponding resolution from the Supervisory Board - will propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend payout of 1.00 euros per share for financial year 2017, despite the negative adjusted net profit. In relation to the share price at the end of 2017, this represents a dividend yield of 2.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX