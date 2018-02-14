

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pay TV broadcaster Sky plc (BSY.L, SKY.L) said it has extended the Premier League rights through to 2022. This follows the outcome of the recent Premier League auction.



Sky said it has chosen to pay 1.193 billion pounds per annum under the terms of the new deal, down 199 million pounds per annum and also representing a 16 percent cost reduction per game versus the current agreement.



With four packs of rights totaling 128 games a season, up from 126 matches currently, Sky noted that the deal will offer Sky Sports viewers every first-pick weekend match, plus Saturday evening fixtures for the first time, all screened on Sky's dedicated Premier League channel.



As part of the deal, Sky has acquired certain rights between 2018/20 and 2021/22. This includes the biggest head to heads with every weekend 'first pick' and 14 'second picks', the best slots including Saturday tea time matches, Super Sunday, Monday Night Football and Friday Night Football; and for the first time, Saturday evening matches.



Barney Francis, Managing Director of Sky Sports said, 'Sky Sports customers will continue to enjoy unrivalled Premier League coverage through to 2022 with 128 live matches a season from next year - more than ever before - including the key head to heads in the best slots and, of course, analysis from the biggest names in football.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX