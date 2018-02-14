Net Insight AB: Net Insight to make live OTT streaming available in the cloud with Microsoft Azure

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, a leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announces it will offer thelive Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming solution Sye on Microsoft Azure as it joins the Microsoft Partner Network.

Net Insight announces it will make its live OTT streaming solution available on Microsoft Azure in the second quarter of 2018. In addition Net Insight will join the Microsoft Partner Network which provides additional benefits to extend the reach of its solution to Microsoft customers. Joining the Microsoft partner network does not imply any direct or committed future revenue for Net Insight but is an important step to increase the reach and accessibility of the Sye solution.

"Microsoft Azure is a perfect fit for our live streaming service, global, scalable, and designed to handle peak traffic during live events. We also see a great potential in a deeper integration with Azure to enable a complete streaming service optimized for both live and on-demand," says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight."

Tony Emerson, director, business development at Microsoft Corp. added, "We are pleased to add Net Insight to our growing Azure ecosystem. We see an immense potential and a market need for a cloud-based live streaming service like Sye that addresses latency issues with OTT streaming."

Sye is an ultra-low latency live streaming solution that includes functionality to synchronize individual feeds across devices throughout the entire experience. The Sye solution brings a TV-like viewing experience to anyone on an OTT platform, including features such as; instant playback; fast channel changes; seamless ad-insertion, and an exceptional viewing experience.

With a streaming protocol optimized for live, Sye's tolerance for packet loss and geographical distance is significantly higher than traditional OTT streaming solutions, making it a perfect fit for a cloud environment. Streaming in the cloud is a perfect fit for large live OTT events, with the possibility to instantly spin up a scalable global Content Delivery Network (CDN) service and then take it down ensuring customers only pay for the resources used.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

