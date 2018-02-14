

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) said it will continue to show Premier League matches on BT Sport for a further three years from the 2019/20 season.



The rights will cost 295 million pounds per season for 32 games. A deposit of 26.5 million pounds is payable this month, followed by six instalments of around 145 million pounds starting in July 2019, payable every six months until December 2021.



BT Sport will continue to show games at 5.30 pm on Saturdays next season and then move to Saturday lunchtime fixtures from August 2019.



The Premier League auction remains ongoing and BT Group will continue to engage with the Premier League regarding the remaining rights.



BT recently agreed a multi-year agency deal to market and sell Sky's NOW TV service to BT customers, which includes Sky Sports, from early 2019.



