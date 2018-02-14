Autoliv Declares Increased Dividend

STOCKHOLM, Feb.14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV)and (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share for the second quarter 2018, an increase of 2 cents per share from the previous level.

The dividend will be payable on Thursday, June 7, 2018 to Autoliv shareholders of record on the close of business on Wednesday, May 23.

Stockholders AGM

As previously announced, the Board of Directors has set Tuesday, May 8, 2018, as the date for the Annual General Meeting of Stockholders to be held in Chicago, IL, USA.

Only shareholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2018, will be entitled to be present and vote at the 2018 Annual General Meeting. Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting will be delivered to the holders of record in late March.

All directors with terms expiring at the 2018 Annual Meeting (Robert Alspaugh, Jan Carlson, Leif Johansson, David Kepler, Franz-Josef Kortüm, Xiaozhi Liu, James Ringler, Kazuhiko Sakamoto and Wolfgang Ziebart) will be nominated for re-election at the 2018 Annual Meeting.

This information is information that Autoliv, Inc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 08.30 AMCET on February 14,2018.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and through its subsidiaries develops and manufactures automotive safety systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Together with its joint ventures, Autoliv has around 73,000 employees in 27 countries. In addition, the Company has 23 technical centers in nine countries around the world, with 19 test tracks, more than any other automotive safety supplier. Sales in 2017 amounted to about US $10.4 billion. The Company's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and its Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information about Autoliv, please visit our company website at www.autoliv.com.

Safe Harbor Statement"

This report contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Autoliv, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any such statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Inquiries:

Thomas Jönsson

Group Vice President Communications

Tel +46 (0)8 58-72-06-27

