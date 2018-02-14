Kitron ASA: Kitron receives EUR 17 million industry order

(2018-02-14) Kitron has received an order for manufacturing related to a new industrial product line. The total amount is approximately EUR 17 million over a four-year period.

Production will start in the second half of 2018 and take place at Kitron's plant in Kaunas, Lithuania.

The order is placed by an existing Kitron customer and comes in addition to existing production volumes and revenue.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 94 84 08 50

Mindaugas Sestokas, Managing Director, Kitron Lithuania, tel. +370 685 25 557

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronic manufacturing services companies for the Data/Telecoms, Defence, Energy, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenue of about NOK 2.1 billion in 2016 and has about 1,350 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kitron ASA via Globenewswire

