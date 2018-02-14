Clustin has partnered with DSI for the extension of Clustin's existing NetSuite solutions. DSI's Digital Supply Chain Platform and Built for NetSuite applications will optimize Clustin customers' NetSuite investment.

Clustin, an Italy-based NetSuite solution provider, helps international organizations improve their business processes, optimise technology usage and strengthen their competitive advantage in global markets through the use of innovative, cloud-based solutions. Clustin is a Select Member of the SuiteCloud Developer Network and has implemented over 100 NetSuite projects using all the functionalities NetSuite offers in wide-ranging sectors.

Clustin's dedication to working with businesses to determine the best strategy to make them competitive in a global market fits naturally with DSI's mission to provide expertise for all things inventory in the digital economy.

"When seeking partners at DSI, we look for experienced organisations who understand the local business culture and have experience in bringing new products to local markets," said Mark Goode, Chief Operating Officer, DSI. "Clustin was the first partner in Italy to represent Oracle NetSuite and has proven success in implementing the product. DSI looks forward to improving business processes and optimising technology usage with Clustin in the Italian market."

Clustin focuses on vertical markets, specifically wholesale and distribution, retail and manufacturing. By partnering with DSI, Clustin will be able to fine-tune their offerings and capabilities within these sectors.

"We are always looking for the best solutions for business needs, and DSI's platform will strengthen that. The partnership with DSI will mean Clustin can deliver added value to our customers when extending existing applications such as Oracle NetSuite with the DSI Digital Supply Chain Platform," said Ponziano Ciampi, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO, Clustin.

About Clustin

Clustin is the Systems Integrator for small and medium-sized businesses in Europe and throughout the world. Clustin is an acronym for «Clustering Innovation», meaning the creation of a network of businesses or partnership models which have innovation and growth in common. Ecommerce in general and omnichannel strategies represent a know-how which more than ever sees Clustin as a protagonist on the global stage.

For more information about Clustin visit http://www.clustin.com or write to press@clustin.com

About DSI

DSI provides mobile-first apps and cloud inventory solutions for the digital economy. Visit www.dsiglobal.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005096/en/

Contacts:

DSI

Steve O'Keeffe, +44 1628 421740

Regional Vice President, EMEA

