Galliford Try has announced it will go cap in hand to investors to cover the impact on the group from the wind-down of Carillion through its joint-venture with the firm and Balfour Beatty on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route contract. That is expected to boost the group's total cash commitment for that project by over £150m, the company said in a statement. However, the raising had already been fully underwritten by HSBC and Peel Hunt on a standby basis. The announcement came alongside the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...