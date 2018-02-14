

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) announced that it expects 2018 sales in comparable stores to remain negative with a gradual improvement during the year, but online sales are expected to increase by at least 25 percent and New Business sales are expected to increase by at least 25 percent.



Sales in newly opened stores, net, are expected to add approximately 4 percent to group sales in 2018.



The company said it sees good opportunities for a somewhat better result this year, with weakness at its physical stores moderating.



Further, the company sees sales for new business to continue to increase by at least 25 percent per year, thus reaching over 50 billion Swedish kronor in 2022. Online sales for the H&M group are expected to continue to increase strongly by around 20 percent per year and thus reach 75 billion kronor in 2022. Sales in newly opened stores, net, are expected to increase sales for the H&M group by approximately 1-3 percent per year.



