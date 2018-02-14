Top Doctors congratulates 25 winners of the first ever awards in the UK, a successful follow up to the USA and Spanish awards

Top Doctors, a leading digital company in the identification of expert private specialists and clinics, has today announced the winners of their first UK Top Doctors Awards. These awards recognise outstanding medical talent and the highest level of care in private and public healthcare as recognised by fellow doctors and specialists, and have been running for a decade in the USA and since 2014 within Europe and Latin America.

The 25 winners were selected from nearly 2000 nominations across London as those specialists who doctors themselves would go to in times of need, and who they would trust with their own health or that of their family. Each winner also boasts over 15 years of experience and holds an international reputation as a skilled medical specialist.

This award is positively valued by patients when searching for and choosing a specialist. It serves as recognition of the trust placed in the doctors by their own peers, and as acknowledgement of the high level of care and attention they provide to patients.

"Top Doctors are excited and privileged to be in the position to recognise and reward the truly excellent quality of healthcare professionals working in the UK health system. The Top Doctors Awards were created to highlight and congratulate doctors and medical specialists who their peers would go to for medical attention, acknowledging them as the best of the best. Congratulations to all of the winners," says CEO and founder of Top Doctors, Alberto E. Porciani.

The winners' specialties covered a range of therapy areas, from dermatology to cardiothoracic surgery, and neurosurgery to urology, demonstrating the high level of doctors available for a variety of medical needs.

You can find more information about the Top Doctors Awards and the winners by visiting https://www.topdoctors.co.uk/top-doctors-awards/2017

The Winners Doctor Specialty Profile Mr Kavin Andi Oral, maxillofacial, head and neck surgery View profile Dr Matthew Banks Gastroenterology View profile Dr Devinder Bansi Gastroenterology View profile Ms Emma Beddow Cardiothoracic surgery View profile Dr Huw Beynon Rheumatology View profile Dr Phang Boon Lim Cardiology View profile Mr Luke Cascarini Maxillofacial surgery View profile Mr Peter Clarke Head, neck and skull surgery View profile Mr Simon Eccles Plastic surgery View profile Mr Paul Harris Plastic surgery View profile Mr David Hrouda Urology View profile Dr Peter Irving Neurology View profile Dr Gavin Johnson Gastroenterology View profile Dr Alexander Lyon Cardiology View profile Dr Omar Malik Neurology View profile Dr Hadi Manji Neurology View profile Mr Angus McIndoe Obstetrics and gynaecology View profile Mr Sean Molloy Orthopaedic spinal surgery View profile Mr David Nott General and vascular surgery View profile Mr Kevin O'Neill Neurosurgery View profile Mr Jonathan Ramsay Urology View profile Mr Guri Sandhu Otolaryngology View profile Dr Jeannie Todd Endocrinology View profile Professor Jayant Vaidya Surgery and oncology View profile Dr Mark Vanderpump Endocrinology View profile

Top Doctors invited all medical professionals to participate in the nomination process in order to give their peers the recognition they deserve. Doctors, specialists and medical teams are not only identified for their vast experience, skill and abilities, but also for the time they take with each patient and the level of attention and care they are able to provide. Those who received the highest number of nominations year-round were considered for the Top Doctors Awards, celebrating the best in healthcare.

Nominations for 2018's Top Doctor Awards are now open. All registered doctors and specialists are free to recommend those they feel deserve recognition through the 'nominate doctors' section on the Top Doctors website https://www.topdoctors.co.uk/nominations which also contains further information on the nomination process. The understanding and expertise of medical professionals helps to identify those who deserve recognition for their outstanding services.

About Top Doctors

Top Doctors is a global company which selects the leading private doctors across every speciality to help patients access the very best healthcare available. Top Doctors creates a simple and effortless journey for patients to access high-quality treatment.

Top Doctors was founded by experienced professionals in the healthcare sector whose vision was to provide patients with accurate information about doctors and tailored guidance on their health, while helping doctors to secure an online reputation that reflects their professional standing and expertise.

Via a rigorous four-step selection process, only one in ten specialists who apply to be a Top Doctor are successful. Selection is through peer-to-peer recommendation, external evaluation by Adecco Medical Science, approval by a panel of expert Clinical Leaders, and personal interviews.

Globally, Top Doctors has over 60,000 members, more than 10 million site visits to date, and more than 500,000 appointments booked per year.

First launched in the USA, Top doctors is now present in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and now the UK. The company recognises that the future of eHealth is vital to patient convenience and wellbeing, and is investing in the latest technology and innovation.

For more information about Top Doctors UK please visit https://www.topdoctors.co.uk/ or call 0203 900 4330.

