Elena Baturina's New Real-estate Project in Europe Developed by Celebrity Architect Ricardo Bofill

LONDON, February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In July 2018, the structures of the international businesswoman Elena Baturina will launch a high-end residential construction in Limassol, Cyprus. As was previously announced, the overall investment will amount to €40 mln. The construction plot of 4.6 thousand square meters located directly on the beachline in close proximity to the city centre and popular tourist areas was acquired in November 2016; the decision to use it for a high-end residential object was made shortly after.

The residential development will be named 'Symbol' as a representation of the creators' intention to build a new architectural symbol of Limassol. The businesswoman turned to the Spanish celebrity architect Ricardo Bofill and his studio 'Taller de Arquitectura' to develop the architectural project, because they have a long history of cooperation. In late 2000s, Bofill acted as a consultant to the large construction holding set up and owned by Baturina, in connection to a number of residential developments far advanced for Russia of the time.

Baturina's Cyprus structures have already submitted to Limassol authorities their concept of a 12-floor building, a total of over 7 thousand square meters, with spacious terraces on each floor. The concept offers layout flexibility permitting variations in the apartment's size and typology, and allows unobstructed views to the sea. The building's also prominent through itsvolumetry, and a glazed facade reflecting the sea.

In the territory of the development there will be such facilities as an underground parking, a health and fitness zone, recreational areas, a pool and a private garden. 'Unique architectural solutions, location and benefits offered to the residents make this development one of Limassol's landmarks', says Elena Baturina's press secretary Gennady Terebkov. 'The Cyprus construction is yet another stage of Elena Baturina's development activities in Europe - those are a major trend of her international business', he adds.

After selling her Russian construction company in 2011, Baturina moved her business to Europe. Since that time, she has been engaged in a number of successful commercial endeavours: a chain of hotels (Ireland, Austria, the Czech Republic and Russia), renewable energy interests (Italy and Greece), a membrane construction enterprise (Germany), and a development project in the US. In addition, she has invested in a number of real estate investment funds focused on residential and commercial construction and development in the UK and US.