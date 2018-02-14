sprite-preloader
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
February 14, 2018 at 11:00 (CET +1)

Espoo, Finland - A total of 8 030 515 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans as settlement in accordance with the plan rules. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to plan participants as announced on February 1, 2018.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 32 500 777.

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com)

Media Enquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)
Minna Aila, Vice President, Corporate Affairs



