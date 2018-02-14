

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GKN Plc. (GKN.L) announced that it is targeting a 2.5 billion pound cash return to shareholders over the next three years and pay 50% of free cash flow as dividends up to 2020. GKN expects to distribute surplus cash to shareholders, subject to maintaining an investment grade credit rating.



The plans are part of its defence against a 7.4 billion pound hostile takeover bid from Melrose Industries (MRO.L). The company specified that its new strategy and transformation plan includes the sale of various divisions over the next 12-18 months.



The British engineering group said it expects the Project Boost plan to deliver a 340 million pounds annual cash benefit from the end of 2020. GKN also said it expects to book one-off costs of 450 million pounds from the program, of which 32% will be incurred in 2018, 44% in 2019 and the rest in 2020.



GKN chief executive Anne Stevens said, 'The new strategy brings clarity, accountability and focus to GKN's world class businesses and will allow the group to attain world class financial performance.'



'Too often we pursued growth at the expense of returns, this will no longer be the case. The new strategy brings discipline, both financial and operational.'



