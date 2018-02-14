

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's central bank decided to maintain its negative interest rate and the future path of repo rate, on Wednesday.



The Executive Board of the Riksbank voted to hold the repo rate at -0.50 percent, the bank said in a statement.



The forecast for the repo rate was unchanged since December and indicates that slow repo rate rises are set to be initiated during the second half of this year. The repo rate is seen at -0.4 percent this year and zero percent in 2019.



The bank said the appropriate time is approaching to slowly begin raising the repo rate. But it is important not to raise the rate too early.



The central bank's net purchases of government bonds amount to just over SEK 310 billion. Until further notice, redemptions and coupon payments will be reinvested in the bond portfolio, the bank said.



The inflation forecast has been revised down slightly, primarily for 2018 to 1.7 percent from 2 percent. The projection for 2019 was trimmed to 2.6 percent from 2.8 percent.



Similarly, growth forecast for 2018 was lowered marginally to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent. Meanwhile, the outlook for 2019 was lifted to 1.8 percent from 1.7 percent.



