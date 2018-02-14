London equity markets rose in early trade on Wednesday, taking their cue from another positive close on Wall Street as investors looked ahead to key US inflation figures. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 up 0.6% to 7,209.92, while the pound was down 0.1% against the dollar at 1.3881 and 0.2% lower versus the euro at 1.1226. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "If investors were concerned about the rapid return of inflation yesterday's market price action certainly didn't reflect that, as European ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...