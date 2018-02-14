Serco Group updated the market on its planned acquisition of a portfolio of selected UK health facilities management contracts from certain subsidiaries of Carillion on Wednesday. The FTSE 250 firm said a revised business purchase agreement (BPA) had now been signed with the special managers and provisional liquidators acting on behalf of the relevant Carillion subsidiaries. It said the agreement covered substantially all of the assets that were the subject of the previous agreement. Upon the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...