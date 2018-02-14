MetaCompliance, the leading global provider of staff awareness, policy governance and risk management, in the areas of privacy, cybersecurity and compliance, has launched a GDPR for Dummies Roadshow, aimed at educating businesses on how to take a practical, business orientated approach to GDPR compliance. Included in the roadshow are free-to-attend breakfast briefings at the Scandic Berlin Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, Germany on 20 February, and the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Geneva, Switzerland on 6 March.

The Europe-wide 2018 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) deadline is fast approaching and confusion is still rife around how to comply with the new regulations. The MetaCompliance executive breakfast briefings therefore offer guidance to decision makers and CIOs from businesses impacted by GDPR on key topics such as:

GDPR: What will it mean for you?

How to prepare for GDPR compliance

Specific GDPR obligations regarding customer and employee data

How to develop a privacy management programme

The importance of privacy by design

The role of technology in GDPR compliance

Attendees at both events will hear from Shane Fuller, compliance industry expert and Co-Author of the official 'GDPR for Dummies' guide, and Robert O'Brien, CEO at MetaCompliance. Delegates at the Geneva event will also hear from Heyrick Bond Gunning, CEO at global business intelligence, risk management and cyber security firm, S-RM.

"For many businesses across Europe, GDPR is taking them into uncertain and unchartered territory, which can be a daunting prospect," comments Robert O'Brien. "With so much conflicting advice out there regarding the GDPR requirements, through our roadshow, we hope to lay the foundations that will enable businesses of all sizes, from all sectors, to have a clearer idea on what they need to do to be GDPR compliant.

"We're delighted to have Mr Fuller on board," he continues. "As a GDPR specialist with 10 years' experience in data privacy, he will be on hand to offer sound advice to delegates and answer any business-related GDPR questions, irrespective of the stage a company is at in its GDPR journey."

The briefings will take place from 8am-9.30am. Interested parties are encouraged to register their attendance soon as places are limited. Visit the MetaCompliance website to register for the free events.

The Berlin and Geneva events follow on from successful meetings across the UK and Republic of Ireland. A free to attend briefing is also scheduled in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on 22 February.

Registration is now open for all locations. Visit Metacompliance.com for further information.

About MetaCompliance

MetaCompliance is the leading provider of staff awareness, policy governance and risk management in the areas of privacy, cybersecurity and compliance.

The MetaCompliance product range combines eLearning, phishing, GDPR, and policy management with cloud based software to easily implement a range of learning and training.

In addition, MetaCompliance addresses specific business challenges that arise from corporate governance and cyber threats as they evolve through compliance legislation and hacker sophistication.

For more information on MetaCompliance, visit http://www.metacompliance.com.

