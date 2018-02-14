Creation of joint venture with Asia Clean Capital sees the French energy giant announce plans to build, own and operate distributed rooftop solar projects across China.EDF Energies Nouvelles, the renewable energy arm of French power giant EDF, is to establish a joint venture (JV) in China with global clean energy investor Asia Clean Capital (ACC) with the specific aim to target the nation's growing distributed rooftop solar market. Within China, the rooftop PV market offers a wealth of opportunity, and is led by ACC, which has the largest portfolio of projects under its belt. In 2017, around ...

