ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's economy grew at a slightly slower pace in the fourth quarter, preliminary estimate from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent on quarter, following third quarter's 0.4 percent expansion.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth eased slightly to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent in the preceding three months.



