

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares bounced back on Wednesday as investors await the U.S inflation report due later in the day for further cues on interest-rate changes in the world's largest economy.



Earlier in the day, Sweden's central bank decided to maintain its negative interest rate and the future path of repo rate.



The benchmark DAX was up 98 points or 0.81 percent at 12,294 in opening deals after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session.



Steelmaker Thyssenkrupp shed about 1 percent after its first-quarter profits and revenue came in lower than estimated.



Engineering and industrial services business Bilfinger soared 6 percent after narrowing its Q4 loss.



In economic releases, Germany's consumer price inflation slowed as estimated in January, final data from Destatis showed.



The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year after 1.7 percent increase in December. The rate came in line with the preliminary estimate.



Another report showed that the German economy grew as expected at the end of 2017. GDP grew 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, in line with expectations, but slightly slower than the 0.7 percent expansion seen in the third quarter.



A preliminary report on euro zone economic growth is due for release later in the session.



