The management and technology consultancy helps some of the world's most innovative brands enhance their customer experience and run their business in the cloud

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint closed another extremely successful year in its Salesforce business development. The target growth rate of 30 percent for its established markets like Germany and France in the Salesforce business has been significantly exceeded while at the same time BearingPoint has also been able to double the number of its Salesforce certified consultants.

"Together with our clients, we help to achieve business results by optimizing operating models, processes and IT. On the technology side, Salesforce has already become the leading platform for all customer-centric processes, including marketing, sales, service, commerce and multi-channel management. So, our strategy of focusing on Salesforce in this field has been an easy decision," says Markus Franke, Partner at BearingPoint.

"We will further enhance our Salesforce business in segments where we already have a strong footprint through our business consulting capabilities. It is a logical step that our expansion policy with regard to our Salesforce business is to concentrate on banking and insurance clients, life sciences, and product industries."

BearingPoint is also heading for extending the geographical reach of its Salesforce business: "While currently there are two hubs within Germany and France, we plan to expand to Switzerland, Italy, UK, Netherlands and the Nordics this year," adds Martine Dupuichaud, Partner at BearingPoint.

As a result of successful activities, BearingPoint was awarded Salesforce Platinum Partner status in November 2017.

"Reaching the Platinum Consulting Partner status within less than three years basically coming from zero has been a huge feat and shows the focus, dedication and energy of our fast-growing Salesforce community at BearingPoint," says Markus Franke.

And the future looks bright: "Many market segments still show strong potential for Salesforce business, so we will even increase the pace of our growth in 2018. We are well positioned and are working hand-in-hand with Salesforce. We look forward to a successful and exciting new year with our clients," he adds.

"Our partner ecosystem is critical to the future success of Salesforce, and our customers," says Olivier Derrien, Senior Vice President, South EMEA and Central EMEA, Salesforce. "BearingPoint is positioned well to help our customers accelerate their digital transformation by bringing a powerful combination of consulting, technology and deep industry capabilities to the ecosystem and we're excited to see the rapid growth of the BearingPoint Salesforce consulting practice across EMEA. We look forward to continuing to work together to deliver success for our mutual customers."

