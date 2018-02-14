The Singapore-headquartered renewable energy developer signs agreement to jointly develop large-scale solar farm in Vietnam's Ninh Thuan province with InfraCo Asia Development Pte.Two of southeast Asia's leading renewable energy developers are to form a joint venture (JV) to develop a 168 MW solar PV plant in Vietnam. Sunseap International, which is the global arm of Singapore clean energy company Sunseap Group, is to work alongside InfraCo Asia Development Pte (InfraCo Asia) - a fellow Singaporean infrastructure development and investment firm - on the project, which is penciled for completion ...

