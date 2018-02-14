Interview in Prestigious Publication Leads to Invitation to Parliament for Chester Care Home Boss

CHESTER, England, February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The chief operations officer of national care home specialists, RB Care Homes, has been invited to take part in a Government debate after taking part in an interview for a prestigious publication, The Parliamentary Review.

Raqia Bibi will appear before MPs next month (March) to discuss residential care as part of a Westminster Hall debate focusing on turning around undeforming care homes.

It follows publication of an article about Chester-based RB Care Homes in the Residential Care edition of the 2017/18 Parliamentary Review. The Parliamentary Review is a series of independent publications, with each edition focusing on a key governmental policy area. Its aim is to share best practice among policymakers and business leaders, encouraging reform and improvement within the public and private sector.

In the article, Ms Bibi discusses the company's work in turning around failing care homes and making them fully compliant as well as care consultancy on the international stage.

The specialist care company takes on and turns around failing residential, nursing, and dementia care homes in England and Wales with the aim of returning each one to a fully compliant service.

To date, RB Care Homes has worked with more than 200 care homes across England and Wales.

Ms Bibi, said: 'We are delighted RB Care Homes has been included in the Parliamentary Review. It was a great honour to share our insights with key policymakers and business leaders and we hope our contribution helps drive improvement within the residential care sector.

'As a company, we believe everyone should have the opportunity to live a healthy, active, and fulfilling life - this ethos is at the heart of everything we do.

'We have a great deal of expertise in providing superior health care services, ensuring care homes across England and Wales are fully compliant and that our residents and their families have peace of mind at all times.

'Being asked to contribute to The Parliamentary Review, and then to be invited to speak directly to MPs, is, I believe, testament to the work we do to provide state-of-the-art and compassionate health care services to individuals and their families.'

Around half a million business executives and policymakers receive The Parliamentary Review, which is published to coincide with the start of the Parliamentary year.

After its publication last September, Ms Bibi was contacted by the parliamentary review and asked to attend the Westminster debate.

Ms Bibi added: 'I am thrilled and very excited about taking part in the Westminster Debate. It will be a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate and highlight the work we have been doing to raise standards in residential care and how we have responded to the challenges in the political and economic environment - and most importantly, to provide a blueprint for success.

'It's a vital time to share best practice and highlight what we've learnt from the progress we have made so that we can all work together to ensure that national residential care is of the highest standard.'

The full Parliamentary Review is available at: http://www.theparliamentaryreview.co.uk/editions/care/residential-care

