

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rebounded on Wednesday as investors await the U.S inflation report due later in the day for further cues on interest-rate changes in the world's largest economy.



Earlier in the day, Sweden's central bank decided to maintain its negative interest rate and the future path of repo rate.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 34 points or 0.66 percent at 5,143 in opening deals after declining 0.6 percent on Tuesday.



Food group Danone rose about 1 percent. The company intends to sell part of its 21.3 percent stake in Japan-listed Yakult Honsha Co.



Crédit Agricole shares fell over 2 percent. The bank posted double-digit growth in the fourth quarter despite a one off tax surcharge in France.



