

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is slated to release euro area GDP and industrial production data. GDP is seen expanding 0.6 percent, in line with flash estimate.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound and the franc, it held steady against the yen. Against the greenback, it dropped.



The euro was worth 1.2355 against the greenback, 132.80 against the yen, 1.1550 against the franc and 0.8907 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX