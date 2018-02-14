Walcom Group Ltd - Overdraft and mortgage arrangements

14 February 2018

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR")

WALCOM GROUP LIMITED

("Walcom' or "the Company')

Overdraft and mortgage arrangements

Further to the trading statement released on 13 November 2017 and entry into the Loan Agreements announced on 28 November 2017, Walcom announces that the Company's subsidiary, Walcom Bio-Chem (Thailand) Co. Ltd ("Walcom Thailand'), has negotiated and agreed a new bank financing, in the form of an overdraft facility, of up to THB4.6 million ("the Overdraft'). The Overdraft is secured by way of a mortgage on the freehold title deed (Chanote Nor Sor 4) for Walcom Thailand's office in Bangkok.

The Overdraft has been provided by Kasikorn Bank of Thailand ("the Bank'), is for a term of five years and bears interest at Bank of Thailand Benchmark Interest Rate. Mr Paitoon Buddhinunta-opas, the general manager of Walcom Thailand and the Company's group sales director, has provided a personal guarantee to the Bank for the Overdraft.

The Overdraft will be used by Walcom Thailand for general working capital purposes.

In addition, the Company has negotiated and agreed a new secured three-year RMB 2 million revolving credit facility via its wholly owned subsidiary Shanghai Walcom Bio-Chem Co., Ltd. The funds will be used to finance the Group's general working capital.

Further enquiries: