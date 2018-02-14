sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,15 Euro		+0,40
+3,14 %
WKN: A1W3GY ISIN: IL0011284465 Ticker-Symbol: P55 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLUS500 LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PLUS500 LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PLUS500 LTD
PLUS500 LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PLUS500 LTD13,15+3,14 %