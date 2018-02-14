

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economic growth accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 4.4 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, faster than the 3.9 percent rise in the third quarter.



Economists had expected the growth to improve to 4.2 percent.



The economy has been growing since the second quarter of 2013.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth improved to 4.8 percent in the December quarter from 4.2 percent in the September quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, the economy expanded 1.3 percent from the third quarter, when it grew by 1.0 percent.



