UHT Processing Market Worth 4.71 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "UHT Processing Marketby Mode of Equipment Operation (Direct, Indirect), End-Product Form (Liquid, Semi-liquid), Application (Milk, Dairy Desserts, Juices, Soups), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets',the market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.57 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 4.71 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.87% from 2017 to 2022. The market for UHT processing is driven by a globally observed increase in the consumption of UHT treated products, owing to the logistical convenience and increased shelf life that these products provide. Additionally, lack of widespread refrigeration facilities available in developing regions like that of South America and Africa, have made the usage of UHT treated products for daily usage a requirement.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 75 tables and39 figures spread through 130 pages and in-depth TOC on"UHT Processing Market- Global Forecast to 2022"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/uht-processing-market-137096284.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Milk segment accounted for the largest market in 2016

The UHT Processing Market, by application, was dominated by the milk segment. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. UHT processing for milk stands as one of the most potent forms of sterilization. While pasteurized milk products last for a week to about ten days, UHT treatment done for milk, stands capable of increasing its shelf life to about six months, when stored at ambient temperatures and are unopened. The consumption of UHT treated milk is expected to gain pace during the forecast period, owing to the rise in demand from regions with a prevalence of tropical climatic conditions and lack of proper refrigeration infrastructures.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=137096284

The liquid UHT processing segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The liquid UHT processing segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, owing to a large number of liquid products being UHT treated globally. While milk remains the most important product to be UHT treated, other liquid products such as creams, yogurts, and sauces are also expected to gain market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by the increase in demand for shelf-stable products in the region coupled with growth in investments in the UHT technology by dairy processing companies in the region. Another factor behind the growth of the market in the region is rise in awareness among consumers in countries such as India, China, Australia, and those in Southeast Asia are about the storage and logistical convenience associated with the product.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=137096284

This report includes a study of development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading service companies such as GEA Group (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Tetra Laval International (Switzerland), SPX Flow (US), Elecster (Finland), Microthermics (US), REDA (Italy), Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery (China), TESSA IEC Group (Israel), Stephan Machinery (Germany), Goma Engineering (India), and Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery (China).

Browse Related Reports

Aseptic Processing Market by Equipment (Processing and Packaging), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Beverages, Poultry, Seafood & Meat, Convenience Food, Fruits & Vegetables, and Industrial), Packaging, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aseptic-processing-market-53206289.html

High Pressure Processing Equipment Market by Orientation Type (Horizontal and Vertical), Vessel Volume, Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Juice & Beverages, Seafood), End User Category, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hpp-market-1274.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets