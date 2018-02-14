Marimekko Corporation, Press Release, 14 February 2018 at 12.30 p.m.



Marimekko launches its fall/winter 2018 ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday 4 March 2018.



For the fall/winter 2018 ready-to-wear, Marimekko's design team drew inspiration from Finnish winter landscapes and the exotic Lapland. The collection features modern folklore-inspired silhouettes, a rich colour palette, and a vivid dialogue between contemporary prints and iconic archive patterns. New print designs by Paavo Halonen and Kustaa Saksi interact with soft yet graphic patterns created by Maija Isola and Vuokko Eskolin-Nurmesniemi in the 1950s and 1960s.



The new ready-to-wear collection will be presented in Paris in an experiential display, staged in an old printing house, which will immerse the audience in Marimekko's art of print making. The presentation will highlight Marimekko's philosophy of craftsmanship and timeless and functional design. The company's own textile printing mill in Helsinki serves both as a factory and as an innovative hub for Marimekko's creative community.



"We can see that with the prevailing uncertainty in the world people are shifting their values, looking for things with true personal meaning for them. In fashion, this translates into consumers gravitating towards brands and phenomena built on sustainable, timeless values and authenticity - brands that walk their talk and are able to offer consumers something special that resonates with their individualism and values.



"Marimekko's purpose since its founding in 1951 has been to empower people to be happy as they are and bring joy to their everyday lives through bold prints and colours. We feel that our positive, inclusive philosophy is today perhaps more relevant than ever, and are excited to present our unique point of view against the self-seriousness often prevalent in our industry at one of the most important fashion events in the world," says Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, President and CEO of Marimekko.



The presentation will be organized in partnership with Clinique. In January 2018, Marimekko and Clinique announced the Marimekko for Clinique Limited Edition Collection - a collaboration combining Clinique's most-loved everyday beauty essentials with Marimekko's iconic and colourful patterns.



