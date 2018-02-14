

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area economy grew at a slightly slower pace in the fourth quarter, flash estimate published by Eurostat, showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.6 percent sequentially, following third quarter's 0.7 percent expansion. The rate came in line with the preliminary flash estimate published on January 30.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth eased slightly to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent in the preceding period. The annual rate also matched previous estimate.



Over the whole year 2017, GDP grew 2.5 percent.



In a separate communique, Eurostat said industrial production rose 0.4 percent in December from November, when it climbed 1.3 percent.



Production of durable consumer goods increased 2.7 percent, and output of intermediate goods and energy rose 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



Non-durable consumer goods output gained moderately by 0.7 percent, while capital goods output slid 1.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, growth in industrial output accelerated to 5.2 percent from 3.7 percent in the previous month.



