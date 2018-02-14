Significant Presence at ATTD Congress Demonstrates Insulet's Future Commitment to the Diabetes Community in Europe

Studies Show Exceptional Potential for the Omnipod Horizon System to Maintain Stable Blood Glucose Levels after Specific Meal and Exercise Challenges

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced promising new data for its Omnipod Horizon Automated Glucose Control System (Omnipod Horizon) hybrid closed-loop system, which will be presented at the 11th International Conference on Advanced Technologies Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) congress in Vienna, Austria. Two studies demonstrated that the Omnipod Horizon algorithm performed well in response to meal challenges and exercise in 24 adults with type 1 diabetes. Results showed strong blood glucose control with time in target range (70-180 mg/dL or 3.9-10.0 mmol/L) of approximately 75% and 85% with real-life challenges including high-fat meals and moderate intensity exercise. There was minimal hypoglycemia (<70 mg/dL or <3.9 mmol/L), 0.6% and 1.4%, respectively, over 54 hours of hybrid closed-loop control.1,2 Additional longer-term studies are underway to evaluate the Omnipod Horizon algorithm under free-living conditions in patients of all ages with type 1 diabetes.

Insulet recently established its European headquarters and will have a booth presence (#15) at the ATTD congress to allow its fast-growing European team to interact directly with the diabetes community attending the meeting. The Company's presence will highlight Insulet's global commitment to its customers and its plans for the transition to direct operations on July 1, 2018. Insulet will also hold a satellite symposium, The Omnipod Insulin Management System: Real-World Use and Future Innovation, on Friday, February 16th at 4:40 p.m. local time in Conference Hall M. The Company's broader presence at ATTD follows the announcement that it is assuming direct distribution, sales, marketing, training and support activities of Insulet's Omnipod System across Europe beginning July 1, 2018. Latest news about the transition in Europe is available at https://www.omnipodeurope.com.

"We made great progress during 2017 establishing our European operations and building our organization across Europe," said Shacey Petrovic, President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are deeply focused on continuity of care and delivering the best possible customer experience to Podders in Europe and we are confident our team has the experience and talent to transition this business successfully and bring world-class support and meaningful innovation to our customers across Europe."

1. Buckingham BA, Christiansen MP, Forlenza GP, et al. Performance of Omnipod Personalized Model Predictive Control Algorithm with Specific Meal Challenges in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes. To be presented at Advanced Technologies Treatments for Diabetes, February 14-17, 2018.

2. Forlenza GP, Buckingham BA, Christiansen MP, et al. Performance of Omnipod Personalized Model Predictive Control Algorithm with Moderate Intensity Exercise and Variable Setpoints in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes. To be presented at Advanced Technologies Treatments for Diabetes, February 14-17, 2018.

