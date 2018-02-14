A24Media Dedicates 1,000,000 USD Investment Fund for Disruptive & Innovative Media Technology Developers

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A24Media, Africa's leader in content creation and aggregation, is proud to announce a 1 Million USD Media Technology Investment Fund. This is to support technology developers focused on revenue generating content distribution platforms. A24Media boasts of 15,000 hours of an exclusive content portfolio with the figure poised to rise to at least 16,000 hours by December 2018.

A24Media will run a unique idea developer contest, to find the most creative, powerful and useful ideas on media, advertising and education, that integrate content into their business model.

A24Media will first seek venture capital investment partners that will co-manage the Investment Fund and provide strategic advice on business models and market strategies.

"We are excited to support the disruptive developers in the media technology industry because we realize that no single company can provide the breadth and scope of innovation that's required to develop revenue generating platforms and take this industry to the next level," said Asif Sheikh, Founder of A24Media.

We hope that this Investment Fund will spark an explosion of creativity and innovation in the media technology industry.

Look out for upcoming press releases and visit www.a24media.com as we rollout this initiative.

