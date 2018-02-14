sprite-preloader
14.02.2018 | 12:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Corbion in discussions to acquire Bunge's stake in SB Renewable Oils joint venture

Corbion nv (Euronext Amsterdam: CRBN) ("Corbion") announces it is in discussions with Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) ("Bunge") regarding the potential acquisition by Corbion of Bunge's stake in the SB Renewable Oils joint venture. Today, Bunge has also disclosed these discussions, as part of a strategic update alongside the release of its year-end 2017 financial results.

Corbion and Bunge are 50.1%/49.9% partners in SB Renewable Oils, a joint venture that operates a facility in Brazil, specializing in the production of algae ingredients, such as Omega 3 rich oil, for aquaculture and animal feed.

While the discussions are constructive, it is uncertain if and when they will lead to an agreement.

